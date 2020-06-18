Hilldale reopens with new safety precautions

MADISON, Wis. — Hilldale has announced a plan to reopen with new safety measures in place to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

The outdoor mall’s new precautions include consistent sanitizing of high-traffic areas like doors, trash bins and furniture, requiring employees to wear face masks and making free masks available for guests. Hilldale staff members will be encouraging and enforcing social distancing where possible.

In an effort to help businesses adjust to reopening, Hilldale’s center will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday thorugh Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday’s through July 31.

The mall has also launched a “Pick Up Quick” curbside pickup plan to allow customers to get their food or retail items without going inside stores. A full list of participating businesses is available here.

Some businesses will also offer new services like virtual styling and consultation appointments from stores like Lucky Brand, Apple and Lush. Peloton, solidcore and Burn Boot Camp all plan to offer virtual fitness classes.

“We are thrilled to welcome the community back to Hilldale at a safe distance. Over the last several weeks we’ve dedicated our efforts on putting safety practices, cleanliness protocols, and new offerings into place to ensure our guests and businesses are safe and feel comfortable,” General Manager of Hilldale Nanci Horn said. “We are humbled by the strength of our businesses and the community’s support during this challenging time, and look forward to brighter days ahead.”

Hilldale is shifting its event strategy to focus on smaller events while social distancing measures remain in place. Many events will be shared on Instagram Live, IGTV and Facebook Live to make them more accessible, according to a news release.

