Hilldale Mall introduces new pickup service

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Hilldale Mall is now offering a curbside pickup program called Pick Up Quick.

According to its website, customers can place an order, park in a pickup spot, and have their order brought to their car.

A list of participating stores can be found on the mall’s website.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments