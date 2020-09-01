Hilldale Mall celebrates Labor Day with end of summer sidewalk sale

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

MADISON, Wis. — Hilldale Mall says goodbye to summer this weekend with a Labor Day sidewalk sale. The event offers live music, giveaways and a food drive to benefit the local community.

Collected donations from the food drive will benefit the non-profit food pantry Middleton Outreach Ministry. The drive will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Metcalfe’s Market parking lot and in a tent by L.L. Bean.

The first 250 customers to donate will receive exclusive offers from Hilldale businesses as part of a “Thank You Pass.”

Customers will be able to enjoy two live performances on the Green by Toco Beach Steelpan and You Got The Message.

Additionally, the sale will offer customers deals and discounts from many of Hilldale’s stores, as well as the option to dine-in or takeout from restaurants.

Organizers are encouraging customers to wear masks at all times and will offer contactless checkout and safety signage to facilitate physical distancing.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday at Hilldale Mall in Madison.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.