Hilldale donates 2,000 flowers to UW Health workers

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 2,000 colorful flowers were delivered Friday to healthcare workers at UW Health as a thank you from Hilldale and its landscaping firm, according to a news release.

Healthcare workers at UW Hospital were given the flowers to take home as a sign of appreciation, the release said.

“Healthcare workers are the true heroes, every single day,” said Nanci Horn, General Manager of Hilldale. “We wanted to show our appreciation to these dedicated professionals who are working so hard to care for all of us during these difficult times and flowers always put a smile on someone’s face.”

David Frank, CEO of David J. Frank Landscape Contracting echoed Horn’s appreciation. “Our health care workers do so much for so many and we wanted to thank them for their selflessness and commitment to serving their communities. We know firsthand the benefits of flowers and we hope they bring a little joy and happiness into the lives of these hardworking professionals.”

The daffodils, hyacinths, snapdragons and other flowers were arranged in three large heart displays for employees and patients to see as they left the hospital.

