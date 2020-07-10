Hilldale abruptly closes, security guards cite ‘safety concerns’ as people gather for planned demonstration

MADISON, Wis. — All of the stores at Hilldale abruptly closed Friday around 2:30 p.m., according to a tweet from Metcalfe’s Market.

An online post suggests that a group of people planned to give out free food outside of the Apple store as part of block party challenging people’s understanding of the word “ghetto.” People with food have gathered at the shopping center.

Security guards in the area are turning cars away from the mall. One security guard was overheard saying stores are closed because of a “safety concern.”

