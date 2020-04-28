Hillary Clinton to endorse Joe Biden

CNN by CNN

UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 08: Vice President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attend a portrait unveiling ceremony for retiring Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., in Russell Building's Kennedy Caucus Room, December 08, 2016. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) (CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

(CNN) — Hillary Clinton will endorse Joe Biden on Tuesday, a source familiar with the plans tells CNN, bringing support of the Democratic standard bearer from four years ago behind the former vice president and current presumptive nominee.

Clinton will be the “special guest” at a Biden virtual town hall on Tuesday afternoon. The Biden campaign said the guest would discuss the impact that coronavirus has had on women.

Visit CNN’s Election Center for full coverage of the 2020 race

Clinton said in a tweet that she was “excited” to join Biden.

Her endorsement was a forgone conclusion — she had said for months that she would back the eventual nominee — but it remains a significant boost for Biden because the former secretary of state still enjoys deep support from an array of Democratic voters. She won over 65 million votes four years ago and has proven to be a prolific fundraiser throughout her political career.

But Clinton’s endorsement will also allow Republicans to dredge up every controversy and attack that they used against the 2016 Democratic nominee, something Republicans are eager to do as they look to recreate the strategy that led to President Donald Trump‘s victory.

“There is no greater concentration of Democrat establishment than Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton together,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. “President Trump beat her once and now he’ll beat her chosen candidate.”

Clinton is the latest top Democrat to back Biden, who after a sluggish start to the primary process saw his fortunes shift by dominating the South Carolina primary and notching a series of key wins on Super Tuesday. Former President Barack Obama, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders all endorsed Biden earlier this month.

Clinton sat out the primary fight, telling interviewers repeatedly that she was paying attention to the nominating process from afar.

“I’m just watching and hoping that we nominate whoever is the strongest candidate to take out the current incumbent,” Clinton said in March, before the field had largely cleared. “That’s the only thing that really matters at the end of the day.”

But Clinton stepped up her praise of Biden after Super Tuesday, once the former vice president’s only opponent was Bernie Sanders, a politician who Clinton has deep-seated animosity for after the Vermont senator stayed in the 2016 primary for months after his path to winning the nomination then was mostly closed.

“He has the experience,” Clinton said of the former vice president. “He knows what needs to be done, he can repair the damage that he would be inheriting.”

Clinton endorsing Biden is a reversal of what happened to the duo in 2016, when Biden stepped aside and endorsed his former Senate colleague despite wanting to run himself. The decision partially stemmed from former President Barack Obama firmly getting behind Clinton, all but denying his running mate and vice president the chance to run for the job in 2016.

The decision not to run back then has weighed on Biden, though.

“I regret it every day, but it was the right decision for my family and for me,” Biden said in January 2016, noting the fact that his son, Beau, had died the prior year. “And I plan on staying deeply involved.”

THE-CNN-WIRE™ & © 2020 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Comments

comments