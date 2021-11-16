Highway 78 closed at Iowa/Green county line due to fire

by Logan Reigstad

MOSCOW, Wis. — State Highway 78 is blocked in both directions at the Iowa/Green county line due to a structure fire Tuesday evening.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation expects the road to be blocked for two hours.

Iowa County dispatch was not aware of any injuries.

Further details were not immediately available.

