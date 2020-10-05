Highway 60 blocked in Lodi open after utility emergency

LODI, Wis. — Highway 60 is open in Lodi on Sunday night after an utility emergency.

According to a release from the Department of Transportation, the incident happened at 8:55 p.m. and the closure was expected to last over two hours.

Officials said the highway was currently closed at Lindsay Road, but it was reopened around 9:30 p.m.

