Highway 51 to close near Janesville ahead of Trump’s visit

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers about possible road closures as President Donald Trump campaigns in Janesville.

The Make America Great Again rally will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport. Doors open at 3 p.m., with the event starting at at 6 p.m.

Due to the rally, Highway 51 between Highway 11 and BR Townline Road will most likely be closed between 5 – 8 p.m.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to take alternate routes during this time.

