Highway 23 blocked in Sauk Co. due to crash involving milk truck

by Logan Reigstad

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. — All lanes of westbound State Highway 23 are closed near the intersection with State Highway 33 and Evergreen Road in Sauk County Tuesday night due to a crash involving a milk truck, officials said.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. east of Reedsburg. Sauk County dispatch said they received a report that the milk truck was on its side but no one was injured.

The area is expected to be blocked for a few hours as crews respond to the crash.

Further details were not immediately available.

