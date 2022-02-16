Highway 19 near Sun Prairie closed due to law enforcement incident

by Stephen Cohn

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Highway 19 at Twin Lane Road near Sun Prairie is closed both ways Tuesday night due to a law enforcement incident.

According to the Department of Transportation, the incident happened at 6:41 p.m. All lanes of traffic are closed eastbound and westbound on Highway 19 between County V and County TT, officials said.

As of 7:15 p.m., the closure is expected to last at least two hours.

Drivers are being asked to take a detour, with eastbound traffic taking Twin Lake Road south to County T, County T east to County TT, then County TT back to Highway 19. Westbound traffic is asked to take the same route in reverse.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

Dane County Dispatch could not confirm many details on the situation, but said the incident began as a “check welfare.”

