Highway 19 reopens in Sun Prairie following crash

by Logan Reigstad

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of State Highway 19 have reopened between Portage Road and County Highway C in Sun Prairie following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. Dane County dispatch said the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Sun Prairie Fire and EMS units responded.

Further details were not immediately available.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.