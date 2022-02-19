Highway 19 reopens east of Waunakee after two-vehicle crash

by Logan Reigstad

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — All lanes of State Highway 19 have reopened near River Road east of Waunakee Friday night after a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported around 8:35 p.m. Two vehicles were involved, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

The road reopened around 9:45 p.m.

Further details were not immediately available.

