Highway 19 cleared at US 151 in Sun Prairie following two-vehicle crash

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: WisDOT

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of State Highway 19 have reopened at U.S. Highway 151 in Sun Prairie Thursday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash, officials said.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported the crash shortly after 2:30 p.m.

The Sun Prairie Police Department said two vehicles were involved in the crash. One driver cut in front of another, and the vehicle that was hit caught on fire.

One woman was transported from the scene with possible injuries, police said.

Windsor Street, which is Highway 19 in the city, was shut down between Highway 151 and Communications Drive. The road reopened around 3:20 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.