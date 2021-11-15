Highway 19 blocked in Token Creek due to downed wire

by Logan Reigstad

TOKEN CREEK, Wis. — Traffic on State Highway 19 in Token Creek is blocked in both directions Monday evening due to a downed wire, officials said.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported Highway 19 is blocked at Portage Road due to a utility emergency.

The agency expects the road to be blocked for two hours.

Officials said the initial call came in for a crash with unknown injuries.

Further details were not immediately available.

