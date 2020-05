Highway 18 Outdoor Theater opening for 2020 season in mid-June

JEFFERSON, Wis. — Highway 18 Outdoor Theater in Jefferson is opening for the 2020 season next month.

According to its website, the drive-in will open Friday, June 19.

The theater is located at the corner of Highway 18 and Highway 89 in Jefferson.

Their website said more details will be available soon.

