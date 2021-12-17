Highway 14 closed near Oregon due to crash

by Jaymes Langrehr

OREGON, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 14 at County Highway A near Oregon are currently closed because of a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. The DOT expects the road to be closed for more than 2 hours, so drivers are being asked to take a different route around the area.

Dane County dispatch says two vehicles were involved in the crash and ambulances were called to the scene for people who were injured, but no information was available on the extent of the injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

