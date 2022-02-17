Highway 14 closed in both directions near Oregon following 4-car crash

by Jaymes Langrehr

OREGON, Wis. — Highway 14 is closed in both directions near Oregon after a four-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. near Waterman Road.

Dane County Dispatch says a total of four passenger vehicles were involved, and ambulances were called to the scene. Officials did not yet know the extent of any possible injuries in the crash.

The DOT expects Highway 14 to be closed for about 2 hours. Anyone taking Highway 14 for their morning commute should find a different route.

This is a developing story and more details will be provided as they become available.

