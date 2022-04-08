Highway 14 reopens near Oregon following multi-vehicle crash

by Jaymes Langrehr

OREGON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says Highway 14 is back open about an hour after being shut down in both directions due to a crash Friday morning.

The DOT says the crash happened at about 8:24 a.m. at County Highway A, between Oregon and Rutland, with multiple vehicles reportedly involved. Officials say multiple injuries were also reported, with three ambulances being dispatched to the scene, but there was no indication of how severe the injuries were.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation of the crash, while units from Oregon, Brooklyn, and Stoughton responded.

The DOT says Highway 14 reopened to traffic at about 9:15 a.m. Friday, but authorities were still visible at the scene as they continued to investigate.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.