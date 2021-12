Highway 136 closed outside of Baraboo due to a fire

by Kyle Jones

BARABOO, Wis. – Highway 136 is closed outside Baraboo due to a fire near the roadway.

According to WisDOT, the highway is closed from US 12 to Cornfield Drive. A portion of US 12 is also affected.

Sauk County officials said a shed is on fire, and crews are headed to the scene.

No further information has been released.

