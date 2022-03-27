Highschoolers get involved in plans for new Fitchburg Teen Center

by Tahleel Mohieldin

FITCHBURG, Wis. – ”Nothing about us without us” is the philosophy behind a plan to bring a new teen center to the City of Fitchburg.

The project is still in its early phase but leaders from the City of Fitchburg have already hired teen interns, via local consulting firm EQT By Design, to offer their perspective on the center set to open in about three years.

“We thought we were going to hire like three or five,” said the firm’s CEO and founder Annette Miller. “We ended up interviewing eight and we were like we can’t say no.”

Among those eight is Verona Area High School freshman Neveah Grimmer, the group gathering weekly to invest time in their community.

Grimmer said she got involved with the project because she wanted to help make change, believing the best way to do that is to start local.

“I think so many people shut down what they want to do because they know it’s just not possible in terms of resources and finances,” she said. “I think knowing that there is someplace that they can go to have a chance will inspire so many young people.”

The two million dollar project approved in Fitchburg’s Capital Improvement Plan was introduced by Alder Joe Maldonado of District 1 to create more options for older kids.

“When young people have options out of school, protective factors go up, such as sense of belonging, academic achievement, leadership,” he explained. “Those risk factors go down such as substance abuse, involvement in the justice system, mental health issues.”

Fitchburg Teen Center interns are not just responsible for brainstorming ideas but they are also tasked with reaching out to their peers by conducting surveys and orchestrating focus groups.

Grimmer said the internship has also challenged her to think about the problems and struggles teens face more critically.

“Being able to analyze why we struggle–how we can fix that can be really interesting,” she said. “Hearing people, what’s hard for them and what would make that easier.”

In doing so, the group has identified a number of values centered around diversity, safety, and access that they would like to see implemented in the Center, looking for support and guidance to be the leaders they want to be in the future.

“They get why this is so important, they feel a lot of pride and I think that they’re really excited to see the outcome of what’s going to happen,” Miller said.

Maldonado said there are plans to begin designing the Fitchburg Teen Center this year with the goal of either acquiring an existing facility or building an entirely new one by 2025.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.