‘Highly unusual’: Middleton Police investigate five shots fired incidents in two weeks

MIDDLETON, Wis. – Middleton police said in the past two weeks, they’ve had five credible shots fired reports, which is the amount they usually see in a year or two.

“That’s extraordinarily high. It gets people nervous, and we’re concerned about it as well,” Capt. Travis Kakuske said. “It’s highly unusual for Middleton.”

On Wednesday, Middleton police found several shell casings while responding to a shots fired incident at the intersection of Highland Way and Century Avenue around 3:40 a.m. Police also received reports of shots being fired several blocks down Century Ave. earlier in the night at 1:51 a.m. on the 7300 block, between Park Street and Parmenter Street.

“We’ve seen an uptick in Madison and other areas of Dane County,” Kakuske said. “Up until recently, we’ve kind of been somewhat sheltered from that, so things are finally starting to spill over a little bit into Middleton.”



“We’re seeing more shooting incidents. Almost every day we’re seeing cars stolen,” Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney said.

On Wednesday morning, Mahoney said a homeowner on Lewis St. in Cross Plains woke up just after 2 a.m. to find three strangers in his garage, who got inside with a garage opener they had gotten from an unlocked vehicle.

As they fled in a Toyota Highlander stolen from the Town of Middleton, the homeowner fired a shot in the air, and those in the Highlander returned fire.

“It’s very fortunate that the homeowner was not struck, injured or killed,” Mahoney said.

While the homeowner is not facing charges at this time, Mahoney asked residents not to fire rounds indiscriminately in situations like this.

“I understand the emotions that go into confronting someone stealing your property, but we ask that a very bad situation not be made worse,” he said.

Mahoney urged residents everywhere to lock their house, garage and car doors.

“These individuals are very indiscriminate where they commit their crimes of opportunity,” he said. “Wherever you are, in a major city, in one of our villages, in the townships or in our most rural areas, please, please work with the Sheriff’s Office. Secure your property. Lock your doors.”

In Middleton, the recent shots fired incidents haven’t injured anyone but have caused damage to two properties, according to Kakuske. He said area agencies are working together to find those responsible.

“We are concerned about it and taking it very seriously,” Kakuske said.

