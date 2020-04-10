Highlighting Humanity: The 608 Store gives back to fellow local businesses

Leah Linscheid by Leah Linscheid

KIELER, Wis. — Every morning, the anchors of News 3 Now This Morning are sharing their favorite stories of humanity during the pandemic to highlight the people who are making a difference in our community.

Friday’s story is out of southwest Wisconsin, where clothing company The 608 is selling a new line to help out other local businesses. Owner Corey Kaiser is selling the “Locals Stick Together” line, aptly named for what he’s trying to do. The proceeds will go toward buying gift cards to local businesses, and customers who purchase one of the products will be entered to win the gift cards.

The effort is benefitting businesses like the Annex Bar in Platteville, the Midwest Girl clothing store out of Dubuque and many more. To buy your own merchandise, head over to www.the608store.com.

Do you have a story of humanity you want our morning show to highlight? Send them in to tips@channel3000.com or find Leah Linscheid on Facebook!

Comments

comments