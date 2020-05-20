Highlighting Humanity: Mauston High students support classmate battling leukemia

LYNDON STATION, Wis. — Every morning, the anchors of News 3 Now This Morning are sharing their favorite stories of humanity during the pandemic to highlight the people who are making a difference in our community. Wednesday’s story is out of Lyndon Station, where high school sophomore Vincent Bellock is battling leukemia at just 16 years old. Fighting a major illness can be pretty lonely during a pandemic, so his classmates stepped up – to the tune of the fight song.

Vinnie’s high school band paraded past his home to lift his spirits with some school spirit. They also left inspiring messages in chalk on his sidewalk. Vinnie is a trombone player himself at Mauston High School, so he’s been missing music while battling cancer.

Vincent’s mom tells us Vinnie is going through his second round of chemo right now and is staying positive, thanks in part to the support from his classmates. We’re thinking of you, Vinnie!

