Highlighting humanity: how local families celebrate birthdays in the age of social distancing

IOWA COUNTY, Wis. — Every morning, the anchors of News 3 Now This Morning are sharing their favorite stories of humanity during the pandemic to highlight the people who are making a difference in our community. Leah found Thursday’s story out of southwest Wisconsin, where families are finding new ways to celebrate their loved ones in the age of social distancing.

Liam is a little boy in Dodgeville who celebrated a birthday last week, even though his family couldn’t throw him the typical party. Over the weekend, Liam’s mom Brittney threw him a surprise party in the form of a truck parade. Dozens of vehicles lined up to drive by and honk so Liam wouldn’t have to feel alone on his birthday.

Another big birthday celebration this week comes from Richland Center, where Shirley Keller turned 85. Instead of the major event her grandkids and great-grandkids had planned, the family set up a parade of their own.

Happy belated birthday to Shirley and Liam!

