Highlighting Humanity: Community puts together surprise drive-by for priest’s birthday

Leah Linscheid by Leah Linscheid

CUBA CITY, Wis. — Every morning, the anchors of News 3 Now This Morning are sharing their favorite stories of humanity during the pandemic to highlight the people who are making a difference in our community. Leah found Friday’s story out of Cuba City, where community members took some time out of their Mother’s Day to celebrate Father Dave Flanagan.

Father Flanagan has run St. Rose’s in Cuba City for decades and was set to celebrate his 65th birthday alone this weekend. His community had other ideas. More than 200 cars lined up after his virtual mass Sunday morning for a drive-by parade that included the town’s fire and police departments, along with a socially distant wave from Father. Parishioners also took the time to post their pictures in the pews of St. Rose so Father Flanagan wouldn’t feel alone on his big day.

Happy birthday, Father!

