Highland raises nearly $20,000 in honor of fallen Mineral Point firefighters

VILLAGE OF HIGHLAND, Wis. — Highland first responders received upwards of $20,000 in their fundraiser to honor the fallen firefighters out of Mineral Point this past weekend, doubling their initial goal.

The chicken BBQ fundraiser brought out hundreds of people from across southern Wisconsin, selling out the event before it began. It was held in honor of Fire Captain Brian Busch and Firefighter James Ludlum, who were killed while responding to another crash. The fire truck they were in was turning into an emergency cross-over just outside Mineral Point when it was hit by a semi.

Several individuals and organizations across southwest Wisconsin stepped up to support the event. Mills Market out of Montfort donated some of the sides for the meals, and Quality Bakery in Dodgeville donated the buns. UW Provision helped out with the initial 700 chickens that sold out early on in the week. Firefighters added more than 100 more birds to help feed others.

Greg Gorious of the Red Zone Bar, where the event will take place, says after the story first aired on News 3 Now This Morning, he received several pre-sales calls. One person called and bought 50 meals, then asked Gorious to hand them out to people who needed a meal but wouldn’t afford it. Firefighters then donated those meals to area first responders and local nursing homes.

Another woman called and donated three homemade quilts to the silent auction, Gorious said, in honor of her three brothers who all served as firefighters.