Highland High School temporarily switches to virtual learning

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

File photo

HIGHLAND, Wis. — Highland High School will switch to virtual learning for one week due to coronavirus concerns.

A post from the district’s Facebook page said the elementary and middle schools will continue to have in-person learning.

High school classes will be canceled Monday so teachers can prepare for the transition.

The district said Monday will remain an A day and Tuesday a B day for the middle and high schools.

The post said high school football practice will also continue at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

