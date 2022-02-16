Highland first responders host BBQ for fallen Mineral Point firefighters

by Leah Linscheid

HIGHLAND, Wis. — There’s a way for you to support the families of the fallen Mineral Point firefighters and get a tasty meal in the meantime this weekend.

Firefighters and first responders in Highland are helping host a chicken BBQ Sunday, Feb. 20. Crews were approached by Greg Gorious of the Red Zone Bar in town with the idea at first. Fire Chief Curt James said it all came together within a matter of weeks, and everyone was on board.

“It’s a brotherhood,” he said. “And it just isn’t a brotherhood within Highland; it’s a brotherhood in the state of Wisconsin and nationwide.”

Several individuals and organizations across southwest Wisconsin have stepped up to support the event. Mills Market out of Montfort donated some of the sides for the meals, and Quality Bakery in Dodgeville donated the buns. UW Provision is helping out with the 700 chickens that Highland firefighters will be grilling Sunday morning.

“We felt that if it happened right here in Highland, I’m sure other communities would be willing to jump in and do the same thing,” James said.

The BBQ starts at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Red Zone in Highland. Chicken meals at $15 and include half a chicken, baked beans, coleslaw, chips and a bun. There will be a drive-thru; you can also sign up for pre-sale by calling the Red Zone at 608-929-7888.

