High winds/severe thunderstorms possible tonight

A powerful December storm will affect Wisconsin and much of the Midwest with unusual warmth, a period of high winds, and even the possibility of a few tornadoes. The high wind threat will be this evening and overnight. Any severe weather threat will be along a narrow line of thunderstorms this evening.

A strong low-pressure system will move from Nebraska on Wednesday to just north of Lake Superior by early Thursday morning. As the storm intensifies, a large area of unusually high winds will move from the southern Plains into the Midwest. High Wind Warnings for winds of 50 to 60 MPH have been issued from southern California to western Wisconsin, with High Wind Watches in place as far north as Upper Michigan.

These winds will from the south bringing unusually warm and humid air with them. At midnight early Wednesday morning, the temperature in Madison was already 48 degrees. Since temperatures are expected to rise overnight, we will likely set a record for the warmest low temperature for the data. The current record is 43 degrees set in 2014. The forecast high temperature for Madison is 64 degrees; that is 12 degrees above the record high temperature of 52 set in 2011. The warmest temperature ever recorded in Madison for December is also in jeopardy, which is 65 degrees set on December 3, 2012.

As a cold front sweeps eastward from Iowa and Minnesota into the evening, the winds will continue to get stronger ahead of the front. Sustained winds will be in the 25 to 40 MPH range with gusts of 55 MPH or even higher possible over almost all of Wisconsin.

In addition, a line of thunderstorms will develop just ahead of the cold front in western Iowa by early Wednesday evening. The storms will race eastward at speeds as high as 70 MPH or more, reaching the Mississippi River by around 10 PM, and sweeping into Lake Michigan shortly after 1 AM. Because of the unusually strong winds at all levels of the atmosphere and the line of thunderstorms concentrating the wind fields as they pass, the potential exists for damaging straight-line winds of hurricane force or stronger in some areas. Also, wind shear associated with the wind fields means that a few tornadoes may also be possible. While the highest threat for damaging winds and tornadoes will be in Iowa and southeastern Minnesota where the atmospheric instability will be greatest, these threats can’t be ruled out in western and southern Wisconsin. The highest severe weather threat will be west of Madison.

After the cold front passes around midnight, the high winds will start to diminish by early Thursday morning. Temperatures will turn much colder, dropping into the 30s by sunrise on Thursday, and holding nearly steady through the day.

Seasonably cold weather will return from Friday through all of next week, including the Christmas holiday. Little precipitation other than a few snow flurries is expected. While this means that it is becoming increasingly likely that most areas will not experience a white Christmas this year, it also means that the weather should be favorable for traveling around the holiday.

In the meantime, secure any holiday decorations that may be blown about by high winds, especially large inflatables that you may have in your yard, as well as any loose objects, such as lawn furniture and garbage cans. Because of the threat of severe weather and damaging winds, make sure you have some way of getting warnings tonight. If warnings are issued for severe thunderstorms or tornadoes, move to a safe place immediately. The fast movement of these storms means you may have little time to seek shelter. Stay away from windows that could break if the high winds blow objects into them.

Monitor NEWS 3 NOW First Warn weather in today’s newscasts for the up-to-date forecasts, and Channel3000.com and the Channel 3000 Weather and Traffic app for the latest weather bulletins and forecasts.