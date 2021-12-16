High winds continue into Thursday morning with hundreds still without power

MADISON, Wis. — Very strong winds continued into Thursday morning after Wednesday night’s strong storms, with power outages still affecting hundreds of people into the early morning hours.

In the immediate Madison area, damage appeared to be limited to some tree branches in the road. No injuries were reported by any area emergency management departments.

A handful of area school districts called for late starts to school because of issues stemming from the storms. Richland schools announced a two-hour delay because of a road blockage, and River Valley High School had to close because of a water main break outside the school.

News 3 Now This Morning crews also found things like stoplights, basketball hoops, and mailboxes knocked down because of the strong winds.

