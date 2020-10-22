High school superhero club hosts coat drive

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison School & Community Recreation Memorial High School Superhero Club is hosting a coat drive in cooperation with the Beacon Homeless Day Resource Center.

According to a release, coats can be dropped off Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Oct. 29. Coats can be dropped off at Memorial High School, Church of Christ and Point of Grace Church.

The club aims to teach kids how to get involved and to help their community.

Best Cleaners on Raymond Road will be cleaning all the coats.

