High school students host hockey tournament to benefit cancer survivor

Grace Houdek by Grace Houdek

MIDDLETON, Wis.– Middleton High School students hosted their annual ‘Super Noah Fundraiser’ Saturday to benefit cancer survivor Noah Sanger.

COVID-19 cut the hockey season short this year, inspiring student athletes to go beyond the game and find a new meaning. High school senior Ava Jambor made sure the annual event has its third year.

“I decided I wanted to have this Super Noah event regardless because regardless of COVID, cancer isn’t canceled either,” Jambor said.

Organizers say that the event would not have been possible without the support from the Middleton community, local businesses, family and friends.

According to co-organizer Steve Chafe, the amount of support is unreal.

“I am just overwhelmed by the level of effort everyone has put in,” Chafe said. “But what has been most surprising to me is the community that doesn’t have any hockey affiliation coming out and supporting.”

Twenty teams hit the ice Saturday afternoon to support the cause. They hope to reach their goal of $5,000.

Noah’s team played last in the tournament, followed by a speech from his dad.

They plan to continue the fundraiser to honor Noah and spread cancer awareness.

