High school student hit by vehicle on Gammon Rd. during lunch hour Thursday, MMSD says

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — A high school student was hit by a vehicle while crossing Gammon Road during the lunch hour on Thursday, the Madison Metropolitan School District said.

In an email, Memorial High School Principal Matt Hendrickson said the student was stable and responsive when emergency responders arrived. The student was taken to the hospital for care.

The student attends Capital High School, an MMSD program focused on personalized learning for students who may have become disengaged with traditional school.

Hendrickson did not name the student or say whether they were in a crosswalk.

The Madison Police Department did not have any information to provide about the crash Thursday evening, including whether the driver may be cited.

The district’s full email to families reads:

November 18, 2021 Dear Memorial Families, I am writing to inform you of a traffic incident that occurred on Gammon Road today at the beginning of the lunch period, wherein a student from Capital High School was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street. Emergency responders arrived on the scene and the student was stable, responsive and transported to the hospital for additional care. Student safety is the utmost priority, so we want to continue to encourage students to remain vigilant and attentive to area traffic and use the crosswalk with flashing lights. Additionally, we also ask our community and drivers in the area to pay extra attention to pedestrian traffic, as it is critical for the safety of our students. As always, please reach out with any questions or concerns. Thank you for your continued support, Matt Hendrickson Memorial High School Principal

