High school seniors experience virtual UW-Madison recruitment events

Grace Houdek by Grace Houdek

MADISON, Wis. — High school seniors are starting to make the decision of where they want to spend the next four years of their lives, but COVID-19 has had an effect on their experience.

As college acceptance letters roll out, students are deciding on which university they want to call their new home.

High school senior Tatum Wittenwyler said it’s been a stressful process.

“It definitely felt a lot more stressful because even when I was touring the schools, I obviously didn’t get to see the student life or go to a football game or just see how it would normally be on a campus,” Wittenwyler said. “It was just really weird in that aspect.”

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has created virtual events. These events provide resources and information for perspective students to access.

According to Rachel Tatge, Events Manager in the Office of Admissions and Recruitment, the university has 132 events this year. These events range from virtual admission information sessions, bi-weekly student panels, advising and more.

Check out this week's virtual events on Visit Bucky! Admitted students: check the Admitted section to see special events just for you, #FutureBadger!

🔗https://t.co/5QLDrgxv0t pic.twitter.com/c7YGvDV724 — UW-Madison Admissions (@UWAdmissions) February 22, 2021

“Our campus has come together and embraced the virtual experience and is really offering a tremendous amount of information and resources and it’s live and in the moment,” Tatge said.

Students are encouraged to take advantage of the information and opportunities that the university has put into place.

“It can be discouraging if you can’t physically visit a space but UW-Madison is providing a lot of opportunities for these students to still experience what UW-Madison will be like for them in ways that weren’t possible before,” Tatge said.

For more information, see visitbucky.wisc.edu and info.wisc.edu.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.