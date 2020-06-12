High-impact T-bone crash pins driver, passenger; 3 taken to hospital, fire officials say

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. — Three people were injured in a T-bone crash on Madison’s east side Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.

The Madison Fire Department said crews responded to a report of a crash at 4:24 p.m. at the intersection of Milwaukee Street and Fair Oaks Avenue.

Officials said one vehicle T-boned another vehicle in a high-impact collision, pinning two people inside a vehicle.

The driver’s side of the vehicle had significant damage and intrusion into the cab, according to the report. The driver was injured, but he was able to make his way to the back seat, where paramedics and EMTs safely removed him from the vehicle and took him to an ambulance.

Firefighters also helped get the second passenger, who was still pinned in the back seat of the vehicle, out. The passenger also suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital.

A third patient also said she was injured after her vehicle was struck by one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

All reported injuries appear to be non life threatening, fire officials said. Madison police officers remained at scene to investigate the crash.

