Hi Point Steakhouse

Site staff by Site staff

Hi Point Steakhouse Please check back for their updated RW To Go menu. $25 INDIVIDUAL APPETIZER MAIN DESSERT Hours

608-924-2819

www.hipointsteakhouse.com Click here to see more menus.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.