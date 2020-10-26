HHS to send 1.75M rapid coronavirus tests to Wisconsin

Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is sending 1,750,000 rapid coronavirus tests to Wisconsin to provide students, teachers, first responders and other critical workers with faster test results.

The Abbott BinaxNOW tests can diagnose a possible coronavirus infection in as little as 15 minutes, according to the company’s website.

“To facilitate the continued re-opening of Wisconsin schools, businesses and economy, the Trump Administration has prioritized scaling up the state’s point of care testing capacity by making this $760 million national investment in BinaxNOW tests,” Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir, MD said.

Officials said President Donald Trump’s administration has shipped over 600,000 rapid COVID-19 tests directly to care settings like nursing homes and assisted living facilities statewide.

As of Monday, HHS has already shipped 1,061,000 of the BinaxNOW tests to Wisconsin, according to a news release.

