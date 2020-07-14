Hey, why aren’t the News 3 Now anchors wearing masks?

We wanted to make sure we were transparent about our own mask policy here at News 3 Now.

Our staff has been wearing masks inside our building for weeks now, and that includes the anchors and reporters in the newsroom.

Anchors and reporters take their masks off when they go on-air to make sure you can hear and understand us. They wear masks on their way to the studio and put them on when the team needs to be near each other. But we’re still trying to stay distant from each other as much as possible. Our crews also clean everything between shows.

