‘He’s still gone’: Brother of Town of Leeds homicide victim feels mixed emotions following suspect arrest

PORTAGE, Wis. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office had the DNA evidence they needed to make an arrest in the Town of Leeds homicide investigation back in November 2019, but there was one thing holding them back. They didn’t know who it belonged to.

Today, they do.

Keith Wolf was shot and killed after somebody broke into his home in September 2019. An undisclosed lead led to the arrest Jason Kijewski nearly two years later, according to a criminal complaint.

Since then, Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said detectives interviewed anyone who knew Wolf, his family or was connected to the area.

“Every single person that we could think of was a suspect from day one,” Brandner said.

All of those people were cleared. Brandner said he’s relieved to bring closure to Wolf’s loved ones.

“I know they have suffered. I know they are grieving,” Brandner said. “We lost a good standing member of our community by this senseless act.”

Wolf’s brother, Jesse Wolf, said it’s hard for him to say how he feels to have new answers.

“It was good to finally know… I don’t have to wait anymore to wonder,” Jesse Wolf said. “He’s still gone.”

For Jesse Wolf, this arrest doesn’t bring his brother back, but he says he knows he’s still close by.

“The 35 years I got with him as my brother… could be better than a lot of people having a lifetime,” Jesse Wolf said.

