Herman Joseph Frerker

MADISON – Herman Joseph Frerker, age 95, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

He was born on Feb. 28, 1925, in Germantown, Ill. , the son of Henry Joseph and Anna (Haake) Frerker.

Herman, known to many as simply Jerry, was known for his generous heart and contagious smile. He graduated from Aviston High School. He proudly served in the United States Army Air Force in World War II. Herman married the love of his life, Ilene Abdoo, on Feb. 17, 1947. He worked as a butcher for 36 years at Piggly Wiggly/Eagle Foods, and was a member of the American Legion since 1952. Herman enjoyed hunting, fishing, and family vacations at the lake. He was an avid sports fan, but especially liked baseball. He will always be remembered as a fantastic card player, storyteller, jokester, and baker.

He is preceded in death by his loving companions; his parents; his wife, Ilene; and daughter-in-law, Sharon Frerker.

His words of wisdom will live on in his adult children, Terry (Teri) Frerker, Robert (Barb) Frerker, Richard Frerker, Jane (Jim) Steinmetz and Barbara (John) Spencer; his loving grandchildren, Amy, Chad, Katie, Nathan, Natasha, Darin, Anthony, Jamie, Jenna, and Nick. He was blessed with 11 great-grandchildren, with one more precious little girl on the way. Jerry is survived by his siblings, John Frerker, Marie Fletcher, Jerome (Betty) Frerker, and Ralph Frerker; and several nieces and nephews.

Herman will be deeply missed by all who loved him, but especially his dear friends, Kenny (Jean) Kabele, Bob (Katie) Watts, Bob (Sandy) Vitense, Dave (Vicki) Burritt, Dan (Diane) Koellen, Larry (Kathi) Goodman and their families.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St, Monona, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

A visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

There will be a celebration of life held at a later date. Please revisit the webpage for updated details.

Memorials may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

The family would like to thank SSM Hospice at Home, Carman from Full Spectrum, and Freedom Care LLC.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

