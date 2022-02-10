Heritage Elementary School in Waunakee closed Thursday due to water main break

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — Heritage Elementary School in Waunakee will be closed Thursday due to a water main break, Waunakee Community School District Superintendent Randy Guttenberg said.

The water main break was reported Wednesday night near the intersection of South and 5th streets.

Guttenberg said repairs are set to begin around 8 a.m. Thursday. Students and staff members should not report to school.

Other schools in the district are not affected.

