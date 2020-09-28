Here’s why leaves to change colors during the fall

Aaron White by Aaron White

MADISON, Wis. — With the fall season upon us, leaves are starting to change color all across Wisconsin.

But what exactly causes their color to c hange?

It has to do with the weather and the chemical makeup of the trees. With warm and sunny days, trees produce chlorophyll, which gives the leaves their green color. As we move into fall and experience cooler weather and less sunlight, the chlorophyll begins to break down. The trees other natural chemicals then become more pronounced, which give off the yellow, orange and red colors.

