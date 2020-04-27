Here’s one Madison grocery store worker’s message to shoppers

Shopping can be frustrating right now, but there are things we can all do to make the situation better for everyone

MADISON, Wis. — You’ve probably heard people talk about the fact that we are fortunate this pandemic happened in a time when we are able to connect with others so quickly and efficiently using technology. Social media platforms have been game-changing in getting our messages out and helping others.

A person claiming to work at a grocery store in Madison posted on Reddit to do just that.

This is the worker’s message to shoppers right now:

“I’m a grocery worker and I’ve seen a lot of posts about grocery stores shopping is tough right now, but here are some ideas that will make all our lives just a little bit easier.

“Certain items are going to be unavailable temporarily. I know it‘s annoying and difficult, but we’re facing massive shifts in demand. We have food on the shelves and will continue to do so, but we’re going to have to get a little creative about what we eat for awhile. Focus on what is in stock — not in what is missing. Maybe make soda bread instead of using yeast. If you can’t get flour, a lot of grocery stores in Madison have bakeries make delicious fresh bread. The produce department in the store I work at has been well stocked with fresh fruits and veggies. Perhaps you can focus on making salads (or parfaits!) instead of bread and cookies. Sooner or later this will all be over. Even if the crisis continues long term, suppliers should be able to adapt to a lot of the shifts in demand. “If one store doesn’t have an item, another store might. I’ve noticed a great deal of inconsistency in regards to shortages of soap, eggs, toilet paper, and even rubbing alcohol. “If you’re doing online ordering, please try to work with your shopper as much as you can. I know several stores (at least Festival, Metcalfe’s, Instacart) allow you to add notes to items specifying your exact preferences for substitutions or for other wishes. This really helps! If you tell me you’ll take any pizza as long as it’s vegetarian, that really helps me pick something you’ll be pleased with. “If you shop online, please consider doing fewer orders, but making them larger. There tends to be a lot of time spent bagging, processing, and bringing out orders. If you order less often, it saves time and allows more people to get one of the limited spots. “Try to work with the associates when you arrive to pick up your groceries. If you’re supposed to call or text, please give your full name and the spot you’re parked in. There may be multiple O’Briens or Meyers picking up groceries that day. Knowing the spot you’re in helps us avoid unnecessary communication (and potential infection) in the parking lot. “Almost every grocery store I know of has greatly expanded their pickup and delivery services (in some cases by a factor of ten). They’ve hired or retrained many new shoppers. It’s going to be rough for a while and I know a lot of mistakes are being made, but we’re working hard to train our people, fix our websites, and smooth out our processes. We’re not lazy or incompetent, we just need some time to adapt. Please remember none of this is normal for us either and keep that in mind when dealing with a mistake. “Be nice. Personally I’ve met a lot of really kind and wonderful customers in the last few weeks, but unfortunately I’ve run the gamut of mean people as well. People come to me and complain about everything: store policy has changed, we’ve increased our prices (we haven’t), not everyone is wearing a mask, we’re out of something, the list goes on. One person told me, we haven’t been as friendly anymore. We really don’t need to hear that right now. We’re on your side and are doing our best to make sure you’re safe and well fed. If we screwed up something, absolutely call us and we’ll gladly make it right. But please spare your criticism for when this crisis is over.

“Thank you for reading! I wish I could give you the secret to getting some out of stock item, but all I can say is sit tight for awhile and we’ll get those things again. I know grocery shopping is pretty different from how it was 6 weeks ago, but we still got your backs.”

