Here’s how you can win free beer for a year, root on Madison’s professional soccer team

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

Forward Madison fans have a chance to win free beer for a year.

Fans who purchase, renew and/or refer a friend to season tickets for next season will be entered to win a prize that includes a free beer at all home matches in 2020.

Here’s how the drawing will work:

Season ticket renewal: one entry

2019 ticket holders that add one-plus seats for 2020: three entries

New 2020 season tickets: one entry

Refer a friend that purchases season tickets: three entries

The drawing will take place Oct. 22.

The winner will receive one 16 oz. draft beer at 18 Forward Madison home matches.

Forward fans who want to take advantage of the offer can sign up for 2020 season tickets by calling 608-204-0855 or by visiting this link.

