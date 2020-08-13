Here’s how you can help the families displaced by Wednesday’s apartment building fire in Portage

PORTAGE, Wis. — Inspectors with the Portage Fire Department are trying to figure out what caused a fire at an apartment building in the city Wednesday morning.

The multi-unit house. located along the 700 block of W. Wiscosnin Avenue, was destroyed during the fire.

The American Red Cross and the Portage branch of the St. Vincent de Paul Society are helping two families displaced by the fire. Both of these displaced families have young children and are in need of clothing and household items, according to Justin Kern with the American Red Cross. One of the families also just started renting the apartment this month.

Anyone wishing to donate clothing, diapers, household items, gift cards or money can drop off donations at the St. Vincent de Paul in Portage.

Here’s a list of the clothing sizes needed:

Men’s Clothing

Shirts: L, XL

Pants: 30×34, 34×32

Shoes: Size 8, 11

Women’s Clothing

Shirts: L, XL, 2-XL

Pants: 10/12, 11/13, 2-XL

Shose: Size 8, 8.5

Kid Clothing

Shirts/Pants: 3T, 6T for boys

Shoes: Sizes 12/13, 7 for boys

Baby Clothing

0-3 months for baby girls

Also seeking sizes the baby can grow into over the next year

Diapers

Size 1

Size 3T Pullups

You can also check out the organization’s Facebook page for more information on how to donate.

The American Red Cross provided the families with funds for temporary lodging and basic needs, like food.