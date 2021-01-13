Here’s how Wisconsin’s representatives voted in the second impeachment of President Trump

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

J. Scott Applewhite

WASHINGTON — Ten Republicans joined every Democrat in the House of Representatives in voting to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time.

Here is how representatives from Wisconsin voted on House Resolution 24 to impeach the president:

Rep. Bryan Steil (R, 1st District) – Nay

Rep. Mark Pocan (D, 2nd District) – Yay

Rep. Ron Kind (D, 3rd District) – Yay

Rep. Gwen Moore (D, 4th District) – Yay

Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (R, 5th District) – Nay

Rep. Glenn Grothman (R, 6th District) – Nay

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R, 7th District) – Nay

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R, 8th District) – Nay

After the vote, Steil released a statement saying the impeachment created what he called a “horrible precedent for future administrations.”

Pocan said before the vote that Congress needed to make sure Trump could never run for office again. After the vote he criticized Republicans like Rep. Gallagher, who last week called the siege at the Capitol “banana republic crap” that shouldn’t happen in the United States, but still voted against impeachment.

“You can’t give the president bananas and then all of a sudden say you have a banana republic in the final two weeks. You need to have a little more self-awareness,” Pocan said.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.