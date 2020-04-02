Here’s how to report a non-essential business that is still open against governor’s orders

The public health department is now in charge of taking complaints

Jamie Perez by Jamie Perez

MADISON, Wis. — Public Health of Dane County is now taking complaints filed against non-essential businesses that are still open against the governor’s orders.

People can submit their complaint to compliance@publichealthmdc.com. The department staff is asking that before submitting a complaint, review the list of businesses and the FAQs from the Governor’s Office to know if a business is operating unlawfully.

If public health staff determine the complaint is valid, law enforcement will be sent to the business and order them to shut down.

Public health officials said, “The intention of this order is not penalize individuals but to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.”

The email was created Wednesday, though the department staff said they have been responding to these types of complaints over the last several weeks.

Madison police spokesperson Joel Despain said officers have responded to a complaint filed at Game Stop on Mineral Point Road and the staff voluntarily complied in shutting down.

Businesses that do not comply face fines and misdemeanor charges.

