Here’s how healthcare professionals say you can show your appreciation for them right now

Even the smallest act of kindness can go a long way for those who need it most

MADISON, Wis. — Healthcare professionals are working tirelessly around the clock dealing with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When they receive messages of support or appreciation, it can make even the longest, more trying days easier.

“It’s really heartwarming and it makes our hearts smile,” said SSM Health’s director of nursing excellence Bobbie Rogers. “We are trying to stay positive. We are trying to take time for ourselves and little pieces like this really allow us to pause and feel grateful for the community’s support and recognition of this scary time we are in.”

Katie Shebesta and her sons are just some of many who have been drawing positive messages in chalk outside SSM hospitals. As a former SSM employee, Shebesta knows what they are going through.

“I understand how stressful that current situation could be with the lack of supplies and the expectations that are being made of folks right now,” Shebesta said. “On top of being worried about their own family and their own health, they’re charged with taking care of everyone else in our community.”

For everyone else who wants to show appreciation for our healthcare workers but doesn’t know how or doesn’t want to leave their home, Shebesta said SSM staff have put together a photo for people to share on social media or hang in their windows.

On behalf of @SSMHealth, healthcare professionals say sharing this photo on social media or printing it out to hang in your window is a great way to show your appreciation for those who are working tirelessly through the #COVIDー19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/p2WgS8JP80 — Jamie Perez (@JamiePerezTV) March 25, 2020

“It’s a way to unify everybody’s feelings of appreciation for healthcare right now,” Rogers said.

You can access this photo by finding it on SSM Health’s Twitter page or Facebook page.

