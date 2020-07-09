Here are some of the most common reasons your unemployment claim will be denied or suspended
MADISON, Wis. — There are still more than 140,000 people waiting for the Department of Workforce Development to respond to unemployment claims.
Some of the claims they have already processed are being denied for various reasons.
Here are some of the most common reasons your claim may be ineligible for unemployment benefits:
Employer Must Report Unemployed Staff
Employer must report unemployed staff on Form UCB-16, Separation Notice, for each individual who files a claim.
Strike or Labor Dispute
An employee who is unemployed because of a strike or other bona fide labor dispute is not eligible during the time the labor dispute began.
Quit
There are exceptions to this listed on the DWD website but if an employee quits for reasons not listed in the exceptions, they are ineligible to receive unemployment benefits.
The following chart includes a brief description of all current exceptions, whether the exception imposes any disqualification and whether contributing employers will be charged for benefits.
|Conditions Required to Apply Each Exception
|If the Exception Applies, is there Any Disqualification?
|If the Exception Applies, are Contributing Employers Relieved of Charges?
|Accepting a layoff:
|No
|No
|Quitting with good cause attributable to the employer.
|No
|No
|Quitting because:
|No
|Yes
|Quitting because:
|No
|Yes
|Quitting because:
|No
|No
|Quitting a job:
|No
|Yes
|Quitting to take another job that:
|No, there is no required wage that must be earned with the new job
|Yes
|Quitting a job:
|No
|Yes
|Quitting a job:
|No
|Yes
|Quitting a job: To relocate with a spouse
|No
|Yes
If an employee requests to reduce their hours of work, this reduction may be considered a quit.
Self Employment
Benefits are not payable to a self-employed individual if the self-employment activities substantially limit his/her availability for work with other employers.
Waiting Week
Wisconsin has a waiting week for Unemployment Insurance benefits. For every new benefit year, no benefits are payable for the first week a claimant would otherwise be eligible for benefits.
For a full list of eligibility concerns, visit the DWD’s eligibility issues page.
